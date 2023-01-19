Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,709 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $218,966.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,396,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,244,882.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 432,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,244. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

