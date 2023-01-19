Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth $8,107,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $6,927,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

FC stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $624.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

