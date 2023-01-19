Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of UGI opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04.

UGI Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.