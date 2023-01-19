Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

