Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.