Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

