Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

