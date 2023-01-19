Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.