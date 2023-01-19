Van ECK Associates Corp Has $152,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

