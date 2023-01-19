Van ECK Associates Corp Has $160,000 Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 101,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 50,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,306 shares of company stock valued at $196,941. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

