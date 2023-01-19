Van ECK Associates Corp Has $161,000 Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $231.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.56. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.