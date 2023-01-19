Van ECK Associates Corp Has $173,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

