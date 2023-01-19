Van ECK Associates Corp Has $179,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

LUMN stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

