Van ECK Associates Corp Has $185,000 Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $147.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,292,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,444,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

