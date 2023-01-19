Van ECK Associates Corp Has $199,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR stock opened at $166.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average is $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

