Van ECK Associates Corp Has $201,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NetApp by 457.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of NTAP opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $94.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

