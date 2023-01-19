Van ECK Associates Corp Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,647,000 after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 234.05%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Cramer acquired 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares in the company, valued at $72,078,897.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

