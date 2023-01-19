Van ECK Associates Corp Has $211,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

WestRock Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

