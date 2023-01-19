Van ECK Associates Corp Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $175.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $264.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

