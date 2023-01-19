Van ECK Associates Corp Has $228,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

