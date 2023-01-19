Van ECK Associates Corp Has $236,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $156.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $159.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

