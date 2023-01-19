Van ECK Associates Corp Has $248,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 3.4 %

FLO opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.



