Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Globus Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $72.02 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Medical (GMED)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.