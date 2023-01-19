Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $72.02 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

