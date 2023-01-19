Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equitable by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

