Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 164.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

