Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ITT by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after buying an additional 438,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 330,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 202,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

NYSE ITT opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

