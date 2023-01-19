Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,062,000 after buying an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 60.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,181 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after buying an additional 1,050,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

