Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $63.14 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

