Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $200,000 in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $321,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,365,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,049,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $321,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,365,876 shares in the company, valued at $316,049,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,670 shares of company stock valued at $20,826,854. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.