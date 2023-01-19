Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUZ opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.