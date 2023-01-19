Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 383 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 135.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 672,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 5.1 %

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

