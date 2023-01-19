Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 487 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $3,280,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 35.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $361,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

