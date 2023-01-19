Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 12,092 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,999,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

