Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

GILT stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.30 million, a P/E ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 0.54. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.