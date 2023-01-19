Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146,185 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 198.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

