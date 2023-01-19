Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

