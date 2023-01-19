Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,258 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

