Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,415 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

