Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,619 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.7% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 131.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.