Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 574 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

