Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,113 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

APLE stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

