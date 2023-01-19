Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,632 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

