Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 81.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OPCH opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

