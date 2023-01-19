Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

