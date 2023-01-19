Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

