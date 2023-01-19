Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

