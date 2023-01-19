VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $212.32 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.31.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,596 shares of company stock worth $12,921,126 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign



VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

