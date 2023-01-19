Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Stake Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $508.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

