Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $16.29

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $16.90. Vital Farms shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 1,491 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $696.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.66 million. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vital Farms by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 40.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

