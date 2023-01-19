Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $43.23

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.23, but opened at $44.70. Wayfair shares last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 10,703 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Cowen cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,747,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.